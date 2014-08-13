10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Twitter is now testing video ads, placing the native videos within a user’s feed.The video ads will be similar to promoted tweets.

2. A survey conducted by AOL Platforms estimates 87% of brands will soon spend half of their budget on programmatic advertising for display, mobile, and video. Display was the biggest category, with 86% of agencies buying it programmatically.

3. Yahoo acquired mobile search startup Zofari, which will join Yahoo Search. The mobile company makes city guides and helps users discover new places.

4. Twitter estimates about 13.5 million of its accounts, down from a previous estimate of 23 million, are run by bots. The number is not exact but Twitter says about 5% of Twitter’s 271 million users.

5. Jessica Yui, an audience analyst at PlaceIQ, argues that location — where your customers are going and what places they are searching for — is the key to understanding your audience.

6. An editor at Media Post wrote an open letter, addressing some comments made by industry insiders in response to John Oliver’s takedown of native advertising. He argues that the point of native is that it’s meant to blend in with normal editorial content and deceive.

7. Mashable pulled together a list of the 16 creepiest targeted ads found on Facebook. Advertisers can pull data from you Facebook page from where you are from, your relationship status, what types of pages you like to, and what causes you support.

8. Digiday argues that native advertising is proof that publishers and advertisers have “lost their way” and is a trend that will soon disappear.

9. This chart shows how some of the big, public ad tech companies have been performing in the stock market over the past year.

10. Turn and Digiday released a study highlighting categories where programmatic advertising is expanding and where it’s shrinking. Travel, telecom, and financial services are growing while sports, auto, and apparel are getting less spend.

