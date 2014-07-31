10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Traders look on as the Twitter Inc. IPO begins on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013.

1. Twitter plans to launch a promoted video platform sometime soon, according to the company’s CFO Anthony Noto. Noto says the video product will allow brands to easily share videos and measure the effectiveness of the ads.

2. New data from Jivox shows 91% of advertisers polled plan to spend more on mobile advertising in the next year. However, many expressed they felt ill-equipped to create effective mobile ads.

3. Facebook and Instagram are testing a new way to target users with ads. Digiday reports users who saw a Mercedes-Benz ad on their Instagram feeds may soon see it pop up on their Facebook news feed as well.

4. The ad network Exponential launched three new video ad units this week. Blaze from Firefly Video, Ad Engage from Adotube, and Video Snackbar from Appsnack will be available across platforms and media.

5. European entertainment company RTL Group will acquire a $US144 million stake in video advertising platform SpotXChange. RTL Group, which now has a 65% stake in the company, may acquire a larger stake depending on SpotXChange’s success, according to Ad Exchanger.

6. Activia’s ad featuring Shakira takes the top spot as the most shared, viral ad of the year.

7. Dstillery, a cross-device marketing platform, raised $US24 million from NewSpring Capital and several other investors. The company has now raised a reported $US48 million.

8. Old Navy’s CMO plans to scale back on the company’s TV ad spending for its back to school campaign, and future ones as well. According to Ad Age, the clothing brand is looking to put more money into online ads and target a younger audience through viral music videos such as its new “Unlimited” music video.

9. Sour Jacks has been running Facebook mobile ads over the past week and targeting people living in a specific location in New York. The campaign will also run location-based banner ads according to Adweek and is designed to promote a summer movie series.

10. Media Post reports the federal court of appeals has agreed to decide whether or not the Federal Trade Commission can bring charges against companies for misusing and not protecting people’s data.

