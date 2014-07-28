10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

1.Reddit looks to become more profitable by getting into advertising.People at Reddit argue advertisers have the potential to run ads in specific subsections on the site in order to reach the desired target audience.

2. People may continue to not trust sponsored content, according to a study conducted by Adweek and Contently, but they do trust it more than some cable news programs. Adweek argues sponsored content can be very effective when it’s well executed and both the brand and the publisher work together to create transparent content that’s important to readers.



3. Ad tech company ChoiceStream raised $US7.5 million to help build on its demand side platform technology. The money will also be used to help with the company’s sales capabilities, Ad Exchanger reports.

4. Lou Aversano, the new head of Ogilvy New York, tells Adweek he plans to “aggressively invest in digital,” as he begins his role as CEO.

5. The Wall Street Journal CMO takes another look at how agency trading desks really work and what is potentially so problematic about them.

6. Instagram has started to run more in-app surveys. Ad Age reports the surveys, which typically range from five to 10 questions are a way for Instagram and its advertisers to see how well ads within the app are working.

7. Horizon Media plans to launch a programmatic division, which will be called HX.

8. Digiday explores the top five myths of advertising in today’s world. One of the biggest myths, according to the list, is the idea that TV advertising is no longer an effective medium for advertisers.

9. Google announced it will acquire Twitch, a video game streaming platform, for $US1 billion last week. This will allow Google to expand YouTube’s streaming services and possibly hold more live-streaming events in the future.

10. Media Post looks at the future of Facebook’s real time bidding exchange, FBX. Some argue the service will not be carried over a mobile platform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.