10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. YouTube was valued at about $US40 billion on Wednesday, and may be worth more than Twitter. Analysis from Jeffries places the official number, which is not broken out by parent company Google, anywhere between $US26 billion and $US40 billion.

2. Google was awarded five patents this week, with one of the patents relating to tracking. One patent records a user’s actions and clicks as the user goes from Google’s search tool through web pages.

3. About.com’s CEO Neil Vogel discusses the company’s recent move into native advertising. The company decided to include more native advertising after redesigning the layout of the website.

4. Digiday argues traditional advertising is dying because consumers want to be able to communicate with brands via social channels like Twitter and Facebook. In order to be successful though, brands need to understand their consumers and think like publishers.

5. Quantcast tapped Google’s Adrian D’Souza to fill the role of vice president of operations. In his new role D’Souza will focus on the company’s global expansion.

6. Brands a turning away from agency trading desks, with use of agency trading desks dropping from 81% to 69%. According to a poll of marketers from WFA, no marketers using agency trading desks are completely satisfied with their services.

7. The file sharing platform BitTorrent wants people to stop seeing it as an organisation filled with piracy and hopes to attract more advertisers and publishers. According to Adweek, BitTorrent is responsible for 35% of all Internet traffic but is typically associated with illegal file sharing.

8. Condé Nast, traditionally a print-focused organisation, has embraced programmatic ad buying over the years. However, the organisation continues to avoid open exchanges and instead focuses on direct buys.

9. Local media spending is projected to only increase by 2% in 2015, reaching $US140.7 billion.

10. Social media spending is up, but brands continue to struggle with measuring the impact of their social campaigns. A study from Duke University suggests only 15% of marketers can actually measure their Twitter and Facebook campaigns.

