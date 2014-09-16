10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Norman Jean Roy YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

1. Here’s our list of the 32 most powerful women in mobile advertising in 2014.

2. Ad agencies may be to blame for convincing marketers to buy ads programmatically through agency trading desks. Transparency has been a big issue with agency trading desks, and now many marketers are taking this process in-house.

3. Many native ads are getting call to action buttons to help make the ads more worth while for the marketer.

4. Digital ad spend is projected to pass TV spending by 2017, according to Interpublic Group’s CEO Michael Roth.

5. Flipboard, an app for reading news sites with a format similar to a magazine, launched video ads this week. Readers will have to click on the ads in order for them to play.

6. Four of the five top brands cut down on traditional media and display ad spending this year. Procter & Gamble and AT&T both cut back on ad spending, with P&G reducing its spend on traditional media and display by 17% from the previous year.

7. Here’s Google’s list of the 25 biggest search advertisers this year, with Amazon claiming the top spot.

8. Programmatic now accounts for 60% of how video ads are bought, according to AOL’s Adap.tv.

9. CEOs can no longer ignore digital, Adweek argues.

10. 88% of brands surveyed said they intend to create an in-house programmatic buying team within the next 12 months.

