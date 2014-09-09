10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Spotify announced two new video ad formats on Monday, optimised for desktop and mobile. The company will roll out Video Takeover desktop ads and Sponsored Sessions mobile ads to handful of brands by the end of the year.

2. Twitter plans to launch a “buy” button which will roll out to a handful of U.S. users at first, and eventually expand to include all U.S. users.

3. Facebook video views shot up 50% between May and July, with more than 65% of people watching on mobile devices. Now Facebook will show users how many views a public video has.

4. Facebook is dropping hints that it will soon get into the content recommendation game, following the lead of Yahoo and possibly Google. Recently, when a user clicks on a piece of content, a handful of recommendations appear below that piece of content.



5. Yahoo confirmed on Monday that it’s expanding its native ads to third-party sites through the Yahoo Recommends platform. Publishers using the platform can recommend content from their own site and it will include a native ad unit, or a piece of “sponsored content.”

6. ABC Owned Television Stations announced they will be using Rentrak’s rating system to track local TV audience ratings.

7. DoubleVerify released a set of new digital video ad tools to measure quality and stop ad fraud. Video+ will include brand safety tools, ad blocking, engagement measurement, and viewability measurement.

8. Here are five charts that look at the changing video consumption landscape. While online video consumption continues to grow, it is still pretty far away from catching up with TV.

9. Airbnb selected TBWA LA as the company’s very first global creative agency.

10. Publicis Groupe purchased design firm Tuner Duckworth to help with creating eye-catching packaging.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.