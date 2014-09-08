10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Twitter may create an “algorithm-driven feed” by 2015, according to Digiday. Instead of showing users tweets organised by time, Twitter might eventually show users tweets that are relevant to that person’s interests — like Facebook.

2. Toyota shares its results from a location-based targeting campaign, alongside agency PivNet and mobile ad platform NinthDecimal, to target shoppers who visit Ford, Chevrolet, Mazda, and a few others. According to Toyota, the targeted ads increased foot traffic 45% for users who saw the ad.

3. The NFL started off with high ratings on Thursday night, with about 26.9 million viewers according to Nielsen. 25 million minutes were streamed online as well, up from 20.5 million minutes last year.

4. Rocket Fuel and [x+1] finalised their acquisition deal on Friday. The company says it plans to have the two platforms integrated within a year.

5. Facebook announced a new update, which will kick in this week and will let people see how many views a video, posted to Facebook, has gotten. These numbers will only be shown for public videos.

6. AOL launched a new feature for its Devil Ad Suite, named the Road Devil Interstitial for Mobile. The new ad feature will let advertisers run full-page mobile ads.

7. TubeMogul is now a certified Nielsen mobile Online Campaign Ratings partner.

8. Facebook and ad holding company UM reached a $US100 million (or more) deal. In the next two years, UM has agreed to double its spending on Facebook.

9. Big companies including Disney and Comcast hope to stop a proposition from Canadian regulators to unbundle cable TV in Canada. This would mean cable customers could pick and choose what services they want to pay for, rather than opting in to a full cable package.

10. The World Federation of Advertisers released a chart showing roughly how money is divided up in programmatic campaigns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.