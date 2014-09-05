10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Google will run a real time banner ad on the top of The New York Times website to advertise the rebranding of the company’s mobile app. The banner ad will show questions, typed by Google’s creative team, relating to top stories from the newspaper’s site, all in real time.

2. We asked a bunch of executives in the ad tech industry what the hottest company was right now, and MediaMath was the one name that kept coming up.

3. EA Sports is testing out a new Google advertising platform that allows users to create an animated GIF of something that just happened on the field and insert their own custom message. This feature can now be used to serve ads in real-time on sports-related websites.

4. People are spending more time on their mobile devices, and yet desktop has a 54% higher conversion rate than mobile, according to Ad Exchanger.

5. eXelate plans to enter into the data-as-a-service business, launching B2BX to fill the gap left from LinkedIn’s acquisition of Bizo. LinkedIn said it planned to shut down Bizo’s data business, providing an opportunity for eXelate to create its own business service.

6. xAd, a location focused mobile ad company, announced yesterday it raised $US50 million in funding.

7. Lack of transparency in the programmatic ad space continues to create tensions between agencies and clients.

8. Virool, a video ad distribution platform, hired Brian Danzis to the position of chief revenue officer. Danzis joins Virool from Videology.

9. A new study from the IAB reveals close to 1 in 5 big fashion brands do not have a mobile-optimised website. Some of the brands include American Apparel, DKNY, and Reebok.

10. Instagram features some of its favourite and successful Hyperlapses put together by big name brands including Vogue and Jet Blue.

