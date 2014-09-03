10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/HBO John Oliver takes on native advertising on his HBO show Last Week Tonight.

1.

“The Media Guy,” Ad Age’s Simon Dumenco, contributes his latest thoughts on native advertising following John Oliver’s segment a few weeks back. Dumenco largely agrees with Oliver but also argues the only message brands ultimately convey is “buy this.”

2. Rocket Fuel announced it is expanding to Australia, opening up an office in Sydney, Australia. The company says the expansion will address a growing demand for programmatic advertising solutions in the region.



3. Undertone appointed Greg Glenday to chief revenue officer. Glenday comes from Clear Channel Communications where he served as President of the company’s Connections division.

4. About.com is the latest publisher to get into native advertising, rolling out the new format on its website Tuesday.

5. Triton Digital rolled out the Triton Advertising Platform, the company’s answer to a supply side platform. The platform will work with broadcast and digital radio stations to find available ad inventory and tailor it to specific regions.

6. Publicis Groupe acquired Nurun, a design and tech consulting agency, for $US114 million. Publicis CEO Maurice Levy says Nurun is another step forward for the company as it looks to strengthen its digital offerings.

7. Meredith Corporation, home to magazines such as Better Homes and Gardens and More, gets into the TV business after launching free, ad-supported TV programming available through connected Samsung, Roku, and other devices.

8.AOL’s brand group CEO Susan Lyne will take on a new role at AOL, working with female-run startups.

9. Horizon Media will now buy a good chunk of Turner Broadcasting’s media. Horizon will buy for all of Turner Broadcasting’s networks, except for truTV.

10. Digiday looks at four technology trends that are innovating the advertising marketplace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.