10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Pinterest says it will change its privacy policy beginning Oct. 9 in order to make Promoted Pins more relevant to Pinterest users.

2. Millennial Media announced its plans to acquire Nexage for $US107.5 million in cash and stock.

3. Facebook will reportedly announce a new advertising platform next week, according to The Wall Street Journal. Atlas will allow advertisers to track a Facebook user’s interactions with ads and will provide a demand side platform for automated ad buying.

4. Randy Weisenburger, Omnicom’s chief revenue officer, plans to step down. He will be replaced by the company’s current controller, Philip Angelastro.

5. Salesforce teamed up with Omnicom, giving Omnicom agencies full access to Salesforce’s technology.

6. Amidst scandal and troubles with dealing with domestic violence related issues, the NFL has hired a new chief marketing officer, Dawn Hudson. Hudson comes from PepsiCo where she was CEO of Pepsi-Cola North America.

7. Apple released two new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus ads featuring Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake.

8. Agency trading desk Varick Media Management partnered with Integral Ad Science to help measure viewability for ads.

9. Publicis’ ZenithOptimedia group reports global ad spend, and the global ad economy, will expand in the next few years. Print media and TV will have the biggest losses, but digital will continue to grow.

10. Branch Metrics, a mobile company that provides deep-linking to open links to in-app content, announced $US3 million in funding.



