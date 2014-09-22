10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. WPP will invest $US25 million in AppNexus, increasing WPP’s stake in the ad tech company to about 15%. The agency holding firm previously held a 1% stake in the company.

2. Some marketers are being too pushy with beacons, devices that track a shopper’s movements in stores. When people got too many push notifications in the store they were more likely to stop using shopping apps.

3. Showtime created a mobile ad to promote the upcoming season of “Homeland,” which uses tactile effects to make it seem like a bomb is going off in the user’s hand.

4. Procter & Gamble reportedly pulled its sponsorship with the NFL last week following concerns about how the organisation deals with domestic violence.

5. Here’s a look at a number of responses from big brands that sponsor the NFL.

6. British Sky Media, the ad sales team from British Sky Broadcasting, says buying liner TV ads is quickly becoming just as easy as buying ads on Facebook.

7.WPP’s CEO Martin Sorell says in-house programmatic ad buying will not last.Sorrell called this trend a “temporary phenomenon.”

8. Some ads served through Google’s ad servers, DoubleClick, and the ad platform Zedo were serving ads with “malicious code.”

9. A poll reveals two out of three marketers surveyed say data is less important for making business decisions. Instead, marketers say they rely on gut feelings.

10. Local media revenue is projected to hit $US137 billion this year and reach $US139.3 billion the following year.

