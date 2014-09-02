10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Apple released a new set of guidelines for any app that runs through the App Store and serves ads. All apps must use Advertising Identifiers, which uses a device’s unique ID to target ads to that user.

2. Publicis Groupe may be looking to buy Criteo, an ad retargeting company. Criteo’s stock shot up 20% after reports that the French holding agency was interested in buying Criteo.

3. Facebook has been talking a lot about its potential for cross-platform tracking, while Google has remained relatively quiet about its cross-device plans.

4. Many ad tech companies don’t actually sell technology; rather, they sell ad space online. According to the Wall Street Journal, ad tech companies are looking to sell more of the technology to clients, as software as a service.

5. A new Nielsen report shows that brands are targeting very narrow audiences digitally, but in doing so, they are acutally missing a bigger audience.

6. Adweek argues Apple’s new iPhone 6 will be the perfect mobile device for advertisers. Apple is expected to release two new iPhone models this year, with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen sizes.

7. Reports of a “Full House” reunion could mean big things for brands and advertisers looking to bring in live TV numbers.

8. Media Post looks at why brands should use content marketing to increase awareness and boost sales. Apparently, 82% of marketers using this strategy see increased ROI.

9. A&E announced last week it plans to buy a 10% stake in Vice Media, worth $US250 million.

10. French advertising company Havas reported its second quarter earnings on Friday and noted its 5.7% “organic growth.” The company’s CEO also noted that Havas is mainly buying ads programmatically now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.