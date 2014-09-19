10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a question and answer session at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, California, September 11, 2012.

1. A new forecast states ad spending on Facebook is growing at a faster rate than time spent on Facebook.6% of time spent on digital devices in the US is on Facebook, while 9.7% of US digital ad spend in the US goes to Facebook.

2. Solve Media released its Quarterly Bot Traffic Market Advisory that shows a 19% decrease in suspicious traffic within the US, but mobile traffic in the CPG category was up 40% higher than US mobile traffic.



3. Digiday argues Facebook is becoming more and more like Twitter. Facebook recently announced it would be changing its algorithm to put more timely posts at the top of your News Feed and get more conversations happening in real-time, like Twitter.



4. Criteo released a study on travel site behaviours that shows more people are shifting to mobile devices to book flights, as opposed to booking on desktop.



5. 55% of online users in the US said they don’t see any point to interacting with brands online, or “friending” them.

6. GumGum, an ad company that serves ads inside web images, will partner with Xaxis and sell its ad inventory programmatically.

7. Executives from Meredith, Yahoo, and AOL discuss the future of open auctions.

8. xAd and Nielsen released findings from a mobile attribution study, and suggest the best ways to measure a campaigns success in the retail, auto, and restaurant categories.

9. Nexage, a mobile ad exchange, says spending from its programmatic exchange is up 227% from last year.

10. People are spending more time watch TV digitally, but the numbers still lag behind traditional TV. On average, US households spend 1.3 hours each week watching on tablet devices, compared to the 20 hours spent watching on TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.