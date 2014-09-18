10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Google is working to build out its own native ad solutions. There has been no official announcement but sources say Google is creating recommendation tools for content and sponsored posts.

2. Real-time bidding is projected to account for 33% of digital ad sales, about $US18.2 billion, in the US by 2018.

3. IBM has plans to use its “supercomputer” technology, Watson, to help predict what ads people want to click on.

4. Dentsu Aegis Network acquired Covario, a search and content performance marketing agency.

5. Facebook is teaming up with big companies including Google, Twitter, and Dropbox to form TODO, or “talk openly, develop openly.” The group will focus on how open-sourced projects can be used most effectively.

6. Mondelez’s VP of global media and consumer engagement, Bonin Bough, says programmatic ad buying has a bad reputation in the ad business, but is actually a great way to unlock data.

7. The Interactive Advertising Bureau thinks it has a way to stop ad fraud from growing any more online.

8. Here’s how Taco Bell and Chobani are making Instagram work for their social media campaigns.

9. Small and medium-sized businesses spend most of their ad budgets on social, followed by print and out of home. A survey puts social at 21.4% of the budget and print at 18.5%.

10. CoverGirl issued a statement after shocking photoshopped ads from the company’s NFL line began circling the web.

