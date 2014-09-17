10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Mobile check-ins may not as popular as they used they to be, but Denny’s recently used check-ins to serve ads and get users to download an app. 42% of users who checked in completed the desired response and downloaded the Denny’s app.

2. The IAB released a new set of “Anti-Fraud Principles” aimed at stopping fraudulent traffic.

3. Twitter’s Tailored Audiences now has the ability to target “lookalike audiences.” This should help advertisers find potential Twitter followers with similar interests to their current followers.



4. TV ratings hit a low point this summer according to MoffettNathanson Research with cable ratings sinking to 9.8%. Analyst Michael Nathanson attributes this to the rise of on-demand and streaming services like Netflix.

5. A Photoshopped version of CoverGirl’s “Get Your Game Face On” NFL ads is circulating the web, showing the CoverGirl model sporting Baltimore Ravens colours, and a huge black eye. The viral ad is a response to the recent Ray Rice domestic violence scandal.

6. Facebook is not telling its investors how much of the company’s revenue comes from app install ads.

7. Here’s a chart showing Google’s top search advertising spenders, with Amazon topping the list.

8. Videology announced it is on track to approach $US300 million in revenue this year. The company’s CEO also says Videology is still preparing for an IPO.

9. Broadcast TV, newspaper, radio and magazine advertising was all down in the second quarter, with the overall ad market only increasing by 0.7%. Cable TV and online display advertising, however, were both up.

10. Procter & Gamble is looking to cut spending on the costs of shooting TV commercial spots. The company has reached out to NASA for answers according to Ad Age.

