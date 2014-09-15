10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Radio is still an important medium for advertising, reaching 92% of all Americans each week according to Nielsen Audio, but very few stations use targeted advertising. Ad Exchanger looks at how radio can use programmatic advertising to reach the right audiences.

2. Twitter still does not serve ads to users on TweetDeck, a tool used by many of Twitter’s “die hard” users, according to Digiday. TweetDeck would seem like the next logical way for Twitter to make more money on advertising.

3. Tumblr users are reported to be the wealthiest users in social media. Tumblr produces the highest revenue number per visit, compared to its competitors, on mobile.

4. Online quizzes are great outlets for advertisers and marketers to gather huge amounts of consumer data. BuzzFeed and Zimbio say they do not collect a user’s answers but other sites do.

5. The Economist compares the automation of online advertising to the automation of financial markets.

6. Here’s how AOL is becoming a big player in digital video online. With over 2,000 publishers partners and about 1.2 billion views a month, AOL has a huge audience paired with plenty of options for distributing content.

7. Even though the NFL is dealing with the Ray Rice scandal, CBS’s Thursday Night Football ratings did not suffer. The Thursday night debut brought in 20.8 million viewers.

8. Google acquired Polar, a startup company that polls users on mobile devices about how they feel about certain topics, last week.

9. Samsung released a new ad in response to Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launch news.

10. Alliance Data System will acquire Conversant, a display ad network with programmatic capabilities, for $US2.3 billion.

