10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Business Insider Facebook now asks why you’re hiding a specific ad.

1. Facebook has updated in-feed ads, taking another step to make ads more relevant for users. Now when a Facebook user hides an ad, they’re asked a few questions about why they decided to hide it.

2. Ebay is getting ready to launch its own advertising network for mobile phones by the end of the year. The ad network will run through the company’s mobile app.

3. Verizon is discussing launching its own digital video service sometime in 2015.

4. 74% of Google searches about the Packers-Seahawks NFL game last week came from mobile devices, according to stats released by Google. Google also annonced 33% of all recent football-related searches have come from mobile.

5. Rovio’s VP of global brand partnership and advertising Michele Tobin argues advertisers cannot take a “one-size-fits-all” approach to mobile advertising.

6. The programmatic advertising market is up 111% in Europe, reaching $US2.69 billion in 2013.

7. Ticketmaster bought Eventjoy on Thursday, but did not disclose any of the financials. The deal will help Ticketmaster expand its mobile ticketing services.

8. This year, YouTube will bring in $US1.13 billion in video ad revenue, which, according to eMarketer, is roughly 19% of the U.S. digital advertising businesses.

9. The Drum puts together must-see moments from this week’s Dmexeco conference, one of the biggest ad tech conferences, held in Cologne, Germany.

10. Dentsu, a Japan-based ad holding company, says it has no interest in purchasing holding companies Publicis Groupe or Havas at this point in time.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.