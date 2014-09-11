10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Wikimedia, CC Maurice Levy, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe

1. Agency holding company Publicis Groupe has partnered with Adobe Systems to create a marketing management platform. All Publicis agencies will have access to the All-On Platform, which will serve as a data management platform and campaign management tool.

2. TubeMogul reports video ad inventory is shooting up 1500% from Q4 2013 to Q2 2014, while video purchased programmatically shot up 140%.

3. Ad Exchanger looks at TubeMogul’s data and asks video experts about video ad buying and why programmatic is the best bet.

4. Laura Buchman will join Tremor Video as the company’s new VP of publisher sales. Buchman comes to Tremor Video, a programmatic video supply side platform, from OpenX.

5. Discovery Communications warns it may miss its domestic advertising growth goal. The company says the slow growth will be because of lower ratings.

6. The iPhone 6 has a much larger screen and here’s what that means for digital video.

7. Nordstrom, Sears, and Macy’s were given a “genius status” ranking in a new report from L2. The study measures digital performance based on 850 data points including social media and loyalty programs.

8. Advertisers are not jumping to create advertising strategies for Minecraft, a game that may be bought by Microsoft for close to $US2 billion. The game does not currently offer any advertising options, but could be a prime location to target younger kids with advertising.

9. Programmatic advertising, the automation of buying and selling ads, is a hot topic in the digital advertising world, but is now being discussed for more traditional forms of media including TV and radio.

10. Gwen Stefani, a Microsoft endorser, tweeted a photo on Dr. Dre’s private plane, on her way to the Apple product launch event.

