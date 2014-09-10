10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Good morning! Here’s what’s important in adland right now:

1. Here is everything marketers need to know about the new Apple Watch and iPhones, and what it means for advertisers and marketers in terms of reaching consumers with ad campaigns.

2. Apple announced two new iPhones Tuesday, one with a 4.7-inch screen and the other with a 5.5-inch screen, making advertising on mobile devices more attractive for publishers and advertisers.

3. Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake star in the latest ads for iPhone 6, which first aired on Tuesday during Apple’s product announcements.

4. Kraft Foods says that the content it produces actually makes the company more sales than advertisements. A spokesperson for the company says it makes “a four-times-better return on investment” through creating its own content, as opposed to using targeted advertising.

5. First Lady Michelle Obama will be the newest guest curator for Upworthy. Her posts will share inspiring content with readers, with her first post telling the story of first-generation college students.

6. Native advertising is still a big topic of discussion in the industry, but there is still no general consensus of what the term actually means.

7. Many marketers are taking their programmatic ad buying in-house, following concerns about transparency of agency trading desks.

8. The Wall Street Journal pulls together the five most effective Apple ads following Tuesday’s product announcement.

9. eXelate announced Tuesday it was selected to be a partner to distribute data for the German intelligence platform Semasio. This new partnership will provide the German digital ad market with real time, targeted advertising driven by data.

10. Here are 29 ads that were designed to shock you.

