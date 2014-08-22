10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Lexus ran an interactive TV ad campaign, using platforms such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV to let viewers skip the ad within five seconds using their remotes.Results show that the ad had a 73% completion rate, even with the skip feature.

2. One Ad Age writer argues brands planning to use Snapchat’s new advertising tool, Snapchat Discovery, should think twice before doing so.

3. SoundCloud, a free music streaming site, announced its plans to start running ads and letting artists collect royalties. The site also plans to launch a paid premium service, which will allow users to skip ads, similarly to Pandora or Spotify.

4. A study from comScore shows people are spending a lot of time on their mobile devices. App use makes up about 50% of time spent on mobile, but big names like Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Yahoo dominate app use.

5. Tumblr, recently acquired by Yahoo, has a growing number of users, according to a report by eMarketer. Mashable argues that even with the Tumblr’s number of users, Yahoo still needs help dealing with its advertising problem.

6. Twitter has changed how its user’s mobile news feeds work, placing tweets that someone they follow favorited. The company hopes this will help brands attract users who don’t yet follow them to see their tweets and ads.

7. An online app called AdDetector is helping people distinguish between normal content and paid or sponsored content, also known as “native advertising.” The plug-in alerts users to paid for content by running a big, red banner at the top of the story that tells readers who sponsored the post.



8. Digiday looks at how publishers can successfully place product links into content, following The Washington Post placing a “buy it now” button into an article.

9. Marketer’s confidence in advertising reached a low point this month, showing that marketers may be reluctant to increase ad spending budgets. TV saw one of the largest drops, with European marketer’s confidence declining at the slowest rate.

10. Marin Software wants to make buying display and video ads easier and more transparent by making the buying platform similar to search platforms like Google and Bing.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.