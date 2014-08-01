10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. LinkedIn reported strong second quarter earnings and signs of a growing ad business. The company reported that its “Marketing Solutions” revenue hit $US106 million, a 44% increase from last year.

2. Publishers are changing the way they plan their mobile app strategies according to Digiday. BuzzFeed, for example, announced it will create a new mobile app featuring only news content. It will also include posts curated from other top news sites.



3. The Wall Street Journal reports that most online publishers, 98.3%, now use some sort of programmatic strategy to sell ad space.

4. Upworthy says native content running on its site is doing better than editorial content. Content from sponsors got 3.5 times more views and three times as many shares on social media according to Ad Exchanger.

5. Ebuzzing found that nearly one third of video ads, 36%, cannot be viewed worldwide. The CEO of Ebuzzing says half of ads bought from publishers are not viewable and 60% of ads bought programmatically are not viewable, meaning that at least half of the video player is visible to the viewer for more than two seconds.

6. Kantar Media, part of WPP, launched a programmatic planning and buying feature.

7. Expedia’s ad revenue grew 54% this quarter, up to $US123 million.

8. RockYou, an in-game ad provider, raised $US10 million from FastPay. The company plans to use the funds to buy mobile and online games to add to its ad inventory.



9. Zenith Optimedia will now handle media accounts for FX Networks including FX, FXX, FXM, and FXNOW, according to The Drum.

10. Google will add a new customer reviews feature to searches. Mashable reports Google will now run these reviews when a user searches for something deemed to be a product, like toaster or vacuum.

