10 Things I Learned Working With Jim Cramer

Author and financial blogger James Altucher began corresponding with Jim Cramer in 2002, and finally met the “Mad Money” host just before the show’s launch in 2005.
After nearly a decade’s worth of interactions with Wall Street’s most voluble personality, Altucher has boiled down this list of lessons learned. We have them for you here.
'If you have a TV show where you wear costumes, yell at the screen, throw chairs, and interview guests often in the hope for some laughs then I don't think anyone would call that anything other than entertainment.'
'Who better to write about a company than someone who has serious resources and used those resources to dig under every rock and uncover as much as they can before putting hard-earned money to work.'
'...whatever field I've been in I've always tried to know everything about the competition, the technology, the subtleties and the nuances of the field. Jim has dominated financial media for 20 years by doing this.'
'He wants to be better than everyone else in his business and to not relax for 100 hours a week while everyone passes him by.'
'For people who don't believe me watch these videos:
- His 1997 video on PBS
- His initial Mad Money videos versus his shows now
- His first day on MSNBC after Don Imus left and Jim took over the spot for the week versus his third day on the show.'
'He always has a way out when he doesn't know something and it's a useful technique combined with the database of knowledge he has to fall back on.'
'One time CNBC was trying to get me on the show 'On the Money'. I wasn't returning their calls for weeks.
Finally, Jim comes up to me and says, 'James, you're embarrassing me. Why aren't you even returning their calls.' I mumbled a bit and he said, 'listen, you have to promote yourself. Nobody else is going to do it for you.''
'Watching Jim on 'Mad Money' is sometimes like watching an impending train wreck. Jim's a little crazy, a little off the deep end, but it's either the kind of crazy we all see a little of in ourselves, or the kind of crazy we all wish we had.'
