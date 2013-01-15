10 Things Guys Shouldn't Wear This Winter

Photo: Instagram/dom_romo
Winter is calling. And, just as temps are tipping south, it’s easy to let your style slip into hibernation.We’re here to snap you out of sleep mode to avoid this season’s biggest blunders (hint: oversize sweaters and pom-pom hats have to go).
You wouldn't sport a swimsuit to the office, so why suit up in something meant for the slopes? Investing in a well-tailored wool car coat (not the '80s shoulder-padded kind) is yet another way to separate the men from the boys in the boardroom.
Perhaps winter's worst wardrobe offence. From Fair Isle cardigans to cable-knit crewnecks, fitted is always best--even if you're lugging around some seasonal poundage.
Pom-poms are fine for cheerleaders, 8-year-olds and hipsters. For everyone else, we suggest a simple beanie, fedora or newsboy.
Fur (in faux form, of course) is fine for linings in jackets and gloves. But when it makes a conspicuous cameo on your boots in the form of decorative trim, we call that one of winter's worst no-nos.
Need some help finding the right pair of boots? Check out our guide to getting them right.
Staying warm is a noble endeavour, but using your facial hair for extra insulation isn't the way to do it. Keep your beard clean to steer clear of looking like an unemployed lumberjack.
We say yes to puffers as long as they don't make you look like a pack of hot dogs on steroids. The problem is that most of them do. Keep an eye out for slimmer versions made with technical fabrics that can handle brutal weather without the bulk (we like UNIQLO jackets).
Just like clothing, cologne should change with the seasons. Swap your summery musks and bergamot blends for hardier stock with sandalwood, patchouli and vetiver.
Need some help? Check out the colognes we were obsessed with last fall.
If you can practically dust the floor with your coat, it's way past prime length. The ideal for most men is a few inches above the knee. And don't worry about your lower legs. You can keep the cold out with thermal socks and some boots.
Very few men can pull off, say, white jeans in the winter. coloured jeans were centre stage last summer, and they'll be back next summer, too. But during the dark days of winter, it's best to take the tone down a few notches. Trade in bright red for burgundy, sandy yellow for mustard, and, well, you get the idea.
We know it's tough to box up your beloved boat shoes, but they don't sit well with socks. This is the time of year to be a man and boot up.
We know it's easy to succumb to sluggishness in winter. Consider these 10 tidbits your wake-up call.
