10 Things Great Bosses Never Say

Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein said words can create reality.When you’re the boss, this is certainly the case.



You’re the one in charge. You steer the ship, and your words carry the most weight. Choose them wisely.

We checked out Superperformance, US News, and Intuit to see what they had to say about communicating with employees.

This statement usually means 'There's nothing I'm willing to do.' Instead of immediately copping out, ask the employee the much more productive question, 'How do you suggest we address this problem?' Hear him out and take it from there. An employee could be suggesting a better process. Instead of ignoring his or her idea, try it out for one week. During the trial, communicate with the employee. Say how the idea is or isn't working. Whether you choose to adopt or cancel the new practice, you'll both understand why. Just because no one else has come forward doesn't mean everyone else is content. recognise that it was difficult for the employee to address you as the person of power. Without getting gossipy, ask if others feel the same way. If it comes to light that it's a shared problem, ask for suggestions on how to solve it. You're only adding to the stress level. Your employees should feel comfortable approaching you without having to fear for their jobs. Threats will do very little to assert your authority. Sure, you pay their salaries. But you're their leader, not their once and future king. Leaders lead by teaching and encouraging. A threat like that will undo the good will you already have. Actually, you do. It's part of what you're paid to do. You should always be seeking feedback, even if it's negative. If a problem can't be helped, just knowing that you were receptive to it will go miles for employee morale. Vague, nonconstructive, and confrontational. Give feedback, absolutely. But get specific. If the employee consistently makes the same mistakes, address them one by one. It's the best way to get him on the same page. Passive-aggressively pressuring your employees to work more days each week or more hours each day will burn them out and engender some resentment. Respect employees' time and they'll appreciate it. Even if you intend to let a mistake slide, don't verbally acknowledge it to the employee. It will help cement you as a pushover. This is just unrealistic. Be sensitive but maintain expectations. If you give employees some slack for a valid reason (letting them leave early for childcare, extended time off for medical reasons, etc.), they'll pay you back by working harder. For more ways good managers lead their teams, check out: 15 CMOs and Marketing Experts Reveal Their Best Strategies >>



