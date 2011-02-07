Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng both reopened overnight and were down for the session, while the Nikkei was up. Major European indices are higher and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

Australia has been hit by yet another natural disaster, this time on the Western side of the country, where wildfires are spreading. The fires are endangering the city of Perth. Don’t miss: 10 ways weather is wreaking havoc on the global economy >

The Muslim Brotherhood is considering backing out of talks with the Egyptian government over future plans for its democracy. The group have complained that the country’s new vice president, Omar Suleiman, is not moving quickly enough to reform the government. These are the 11 countries at risk of becoming the next Egypt >

Spanish bank Santander has bid for Poland’s Bank Zachondi in a deal valued at $5.8 billion. The deal is for both independently owned shares and those owned by Allied Irish Banks.

AOL has acquired Huffington Post in a deal worth $315 million. As part of the deal, Arianna Huffington will become the Editor-in-Chief of AOL. Read analysis here >

The $19 billion Sanofi takeover of Genzyme looks likely to be completed this week, as early Wednesday. Genzyme will be valued at about $74 a share.

Nasdaq has confirmed security on its exchanges was breached. The Directors Desk platform, which is a platform for sharing private information between executives, was broken into. Check out these 11 huge geopolitical risks you’re probably ignoring right now >

Danaher is buying Beckman Coulter for $6.8 billion, including the company’s debt. The deal values Beckman Coulter at $83.50 a share.

Consumer credit data is released at 3:00 PM ET. It is expected to show a month-over-month increase of $2 billion. Follow the release at Money Game >

BP is talking to India’s Reliance Energy about a deal to buy a position in its offshore gas holdings. BP would look to take a 30 to 45% stake. Don’t miss: The most crowded and conventional investing ideas for 2011 >

Bonus: Cameron Diaz was caught feeding Alex Rodriguez popcorn at the Superbowl last night. Check out the video here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.