Photo: ap

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Chinese markets were closed today, but the Nikkei was open and is up 1.08%. Major European indices are higher this morning and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks you need to watch this morning >

The Jobs Report came in much weaker than expected. Read about it here >

Protests continue in Egypt today, and are surging as Friday prayers end. The city’s main square is full of protesters, with little sign of the pro-Mubarak forces that have appeared in recent days. Check out these incredible photos from the protests in Tahrir Square >

The Obama Administration is in discussions with Egyptian leadership over the departure of President Hosni Mubarak. The two governments are plotting to have the country’s vice president take over and assist in writing a new constitution. Don’t miss: The 11 countries at risk of becoming the next Egypt >

Indonesia’s central bank surprisingly raised interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. Rates had previously been at a record low of 6.5%, and now stand at 6.75%. Here’s a quick look at the emerging markets inflation that’s panicking investors world wide >

The company that built China’s stealth fighter is now attempting to get defence contracts from the U.S. government. The firm is working with a U.S. company from California to bid for projects such as the President’s helicopter fleet. Check out the details of China’s massive military modernization >

MasterCard reported at 41% increase in Q4 net income, beating estimates. The surge was the result of increased credit card usage by consumers.

Las Vegas Sands missed Q4 revenue estimates, and shares are declining in the pre-market as a result. Net income per share was higher than expected, based on strong business in Macau and Singapore. Don’t miss: The companies making Macau bigger than Vegas >

Aetna beat Q4 earnings estimates by a cent and came in with better projections than expected for 2011. The company has hiked its dividend to $0.15.

Spain’s GDP grew 0.6%, year-over-year, in Q4 2010, according to the Bank of Spain. The better than expected growth is based on an improving export sector. Here’s why the Spanish crisis is the one you need to watch out for >

Bonus: Jennifer Garner’s mouth tastes like red velvet cake, according to Arthur co-star Russel Brand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.