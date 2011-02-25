Photo: AP

Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei up 0.75%. Major European indices are up and US futures indicate a positive open.

U.S. Q4 GDP growth was revised DOWN to 2.8%. Read analysis here >

The Bank of Russia increased its refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage point to 8%. The new rate will take effect starting February 28. The bank also raised reserve requirements for liabilities to nonresidents by 1% in a bid to curb inflation. Check out Citi’s guide to the 10 “3G” countries that will win the future >

Boeing won a $35 billion contract to supply air refueling tankers to the Pentagon. The German government is questioning the decision to award the contract to Boeing over the European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS). Click here to see 10 amazing weapons of the future >

Ireland votes in its national election today and the ruling party Fianna Fail is expected to get a drubbing and be voted out of power because of Irish voters’ fury over the bank bailout.

Google has changed its search algorithm which is expected to affect 11.8% of its search results and reduce result rankings for low-quality sites. Content farms like Demand Media are expected to be hurt by the change.

The consumer sentiment index will be announced at 9:55 AM ET and the consensus is for 75.1 points up since January. Follow the story at Money Game >

AIG announced its first profit in three quarters stemming from divestiture. The company reported 4Q net income of $11.2 billion compared with an $8.87 billion loss a year earlier.

Unrest in Libya continues but Iraq has planned its own day of rage today to protest corruption and lack of public services. Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki decreed an indefinite curfew and has warned Iraqis against gathering for the protests. Click here to see the countries most at risk of collapsing >

The London Stock Exchange halted trading due to a technical glitch, but it has not been restored.

CBS sitcom Two and Half Men has been put on production hiatus for the rest of the season after Charlie Sheen railed against his producers on The Alex Jones Radio Show. Click here to see the hotel rooms of famous affairs >

BONUS – Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks to play a mob-wife in an upcoming biopic on John Gotti starring John Travolta.

