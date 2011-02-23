Photo: AP

Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading with the Shanghai Composite rebounding 0.25% while the Nikkei was down 0.80%. Major European indices are mixed while US futures have given up their pre-market gains. Now, here are 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

HP reported first-quarter revenue of $32.3 billion a 4% y-o-y increase but cut its revenue outlook for 2011, projecting between $130 – $131.5 billion. Their stocks slumped 12% in after hours trading on the news. Click here to see BAML’s big, bullish call on big tech >

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc. has reported 1Q net income of $3.4 million. The company however received a 1Q net tax benefit of $20.4 million, on pre-tax basis the company reported a $17 million loss. Check out this satellite tour of America’s foreclosure wastelands >

French oil giant Total has suspended some oil production in Libya following protests against Muammar al-Qaddafi. Spain’s Respol is also said to be suspending oil production in the country. Qaddafi yesterday ordered the destruction of oil pipelines to the Mediterranean. See here for a satellite tour of the world’s big oil chokepoints >

4 of 9 members have voted in favour of a rate hike by the Bank of England, the pound has spiked on the news.

Corn production has fallen to a 37-year low and USDA predicts that global inventories for all food grain will fall 13% before the next harvest. North America faces delayed planting because of unusually cool and wet weather conditions. Here are the 10 ways weather is wreaking havoc with the economy >

Denmark-based conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S which operates the world’s largest ship fleet announced $5 billion net profit for 2010 but announced that it expects 2011 profit after tax to be lower than 2010 figures.

NASDAQ is making its own bid for the NYSE, to compete with $10 billion deal signed with Germany’s Deutsche Börse. If it can’t, Nasdaq is looking to buy another exchange or sell itself.

Mortgage applications have gone up 13.2% from the previous week, for the week ending February 18.

Saudi King Abdullah declared he’s terrified of a revolution and has introduced new reform measures including a 15% pay hike for various jobs and full unemployment benefits for a year. Here are the 11 countries most at risk of collapsing >

