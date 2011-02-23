Photo: AP
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.
- Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading with the Shanghai Composite rebounding 0.25% while the Nikkei was down 0.80%. Major European indices are mixed while US futures have given up their pre-market gains. Now, here are 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >
- HP reported first-quarter revenue of $32.3 billion a 4% y-o-y increase but cut its revenue outlook for 2011, projecting between $130 – $131.5 billion. Their stocks slumped 12% in after hours trading on the news. Click here to see BAML’s big, bullish call on big tech >
- Luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc. has reported 1Q net income of $3.4 million. The company however received a 1Q net tax benefit of $20.4 million, on pre-tax basis the company reported a $17 million loss. Check out this satellite tour of America’s foreclosure wastelands >
- French oil giant Total has suspended some oil production in Libya following protests against Muammar al-Qaddafi. Spain’s Respol is also said to be suspending oil production in the country. Qaddafi yesterday ordered the destruction of oil pipelines to the Mediterranean. See here for a satellite tour of the world’s big oil chokepoints >
- 4 of 9 members have voted in favour of a rate hike by the Bank of England, the pound has spiked on the news.
- Corn production has fallen to a 37-year low and USDA predicts that global inventories for all food grain will fall 13% before the next harvest. North America faces delayed planting because of unusually cool and wet weather conditions. Here are the 10 ways weather is wreaking havoc with the economy >
- Denmark-based conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S which operates the world’s largest ship fleet announced $5 billion net profit for 2010 but announced that it expects 2011 profit after tax to be lower than 2010 figures.
- NASDAQ is making its own bid for the NYSE, to compete with $10 billion deal signed with Germany’s Deutsche Börse. If it can’t, Nasdaq is looking to buy another exchange or sell itself.
- Mortgage applications have gone up 13.2% from the previous week, for the week ending February 18.
- Saudi King Abdullah declared he’s terrified of a revolution and has introduced new reform measures including a 15% pay hike for various jobs and full unemployment benefits for a year. Here are the 11 countries most at risk of collapsing >
- BONUS – Actress Alyssa Milano is expecting her first child with husband David Bugliari.
