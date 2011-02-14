Photo: AP

Good Morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Markets in Asia were up overnight, with the Shanghai composite up 2.53%. Major European indices are mixed and US futures indicate a lower open. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

The budget for the coming fiscal year will be announced at 10:30 AM ET today but some details are already out. Education spending is set to increase 11%. Read about it here >

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been losing support since she suggested the “Pact of Competitiveness” with French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Her own party members are now cheering on her European opposition. Are these the next dominos to fall in Europe >

The Algerian government has lifted a 19-year-long imposition of emergency laws in a bid to prevent anti-government protests from gathering momentum. Here are the 11 countries that could be the next Egypt >

JPMorgan has announced that it’s creating a social media fund to invest in related star-ups. The fund is expected to raise $500-$750 million. Here are 13 signs we’re in a new bubble >

GE will buy a portion of John Wood Group PLC for $2.8 billion, that focusing on the servicing of oil wells. The deal will expand GE’s position in the oil and gas market.

China is looking to build an alternative to the Panama Canal linking Colombia’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts by rail. The move is likely to spur forward trade talks between Colombia and the U.S. Don’t miss: What China will look like in 2015 >

Bahrain is expecting its own “day of rage” today, even though it has given each family in the country $2,660. The country has also removed restrictive free speech rules. Here’s the simple reason the Middle East is doomed to uprising after uprising >

Republican’s have indicated that they are trying to prevent President Obama from renewing the Build America Bond Program in the new budget. The program’s end has put pressure on state funding.

China’s economy has surpassed Japan’s, for the second time. It remains lengths behind many developed markets on a per-capita basis.

Bonus: A week after messing up the national anthem, Christina Aguilera fell after her performance at the Grammys last night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.