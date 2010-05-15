Photo: gothick_matt via Flickr

Jason Putorti, Founder of elegant.ly and Former Lead Designer of mint.com, has created a gorgeous presentation pointing out 10 things every CEO should know about design.Great design can revolutionise your business — just take a look at Apple.



His top 10 points:

What is design?

1. Design can change businesses

2. Design is more than pretty pictures

Great design:

3. Talks benefits, not features

4. Thinks in flows, not screens

5. Doesn’t make the user think

A great design process:

6. Starts with a great story

7. Uses design as a lever

8. Gets out of the office

9. Has a bible

10. Repeats and refines

Check it out:

10 Things CEOs Need to Know About Design



View more presentations from Jason Putorti.

