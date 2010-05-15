Photo: gothick_matt via Flickr
Jason Putorti, Founder of elegant.ly and Former Lead Designer of mint.com, has created a gorgeous presentation pointing out 10 things every CEO should know about design.Great design can revolutionise your business — just take a look at Apple.
His top 10 points:
What is design?
1. Design can change businesses
2. Design is more than pretty pictures
Great design:
3. Talks benefits, not features
4. Thinks in flows, not screens
5. Doesn’t make the user think
A great design process:
6. Starts with a great story
7. Uses design as a lever
8. Gets out of the office
9. Has a bible
10. Repeats and refines
Check it out:
10 Things CEOs Need to Know About Design
View more presentations from Jason Putorti.
