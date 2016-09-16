10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in markets on Friday.

Deutsche Bank shares are crashing after The Wall Street Journal reported that it has been asked to pay $14 billion (£10.5 billion) to resolve a probe into mortgage securities. Deutsche Bank shares slumped in after-hours trading in New York, falling more than 7%.

General Electric will receive $1.9 billion (£1.4 billion) for a contract to supply steam turbines, generators and other equipment to the Hinkley Point C project, the United Kingdom’s first new nuclear power plant in decades. By approving Hinkley Point on Thursday, the UK government cleared the way for GE to begin building two 1,770-megawatt Arabelle steam turbines and generators capable of powering six million homes and supplying about 7% of the UK’s power generation needs for 60 years, GE said.

Online travel firm Expedia has picked advisors for the planned stock market listing of its Trivago travel search site, sources familiar with the matter said. Expedia has asked JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley to be global coordinators for the initial public offering (IPO) on the US-based Nasdaq, which will likely take place this year or early 2017, the sources said.

An Apple iTunes unit in Japan was ordered to pay some 12 billion yen (£89 million, $118 million) in tax by local authorities after underreporting income, media reported Friday. The unit has since paid the amount, the reports say.

US stocks leapt higher on Thursday after a boatload of economic data gave a clearer picture of nearly every corner of the economy. All three stock indexes gained right around 1%, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq being the biggest winner. Chinese stock markets are still closed for the Mid-Autumn Holiday in Asia but Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.53% at the time of writing (6.30 a.m. BST/1.30 a.m. ET).

UK parliament’s influential Business, Innovation, and Skills (BIS) select committee is worried Airbnb is driving up property prices in London and has asked Sadiq Khan whether the law should be changed. Iain Wright, chair of the BIS select committee, has written to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to ask whether he thinks greater restrictions should be placed on Airbnb hosts.

Deustche Bank thinks it’s time to get back into mining stocks. Markets have been surprised by some slightly better-than-expected data out of China over recent weeks, and Deutsche analysts believe “the five-year slowdown seems done.”

Bridgewater Associates — the world’s largest hedge fund, with $150 billion (£113.3 billion) in assets under management and 1,700 employees — says it is “bloated” and will “improve efficiencies” of its non-investment teams. The firm made the announcement in a letter sent to clients on Thursday that was obtained by Business Insider.

Jefferies has officially launched its expanded technology investment banking practice, with six new managing directors starting their new roles in San Francisco, according to a memo the bank sent out to clients this week. Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National, hired five bankers in May from Credit Suisse, Reuters previously reported. The bankers are Bill Brady, Cully Davis, Cameron Lester, John Metz, and Steve West.

Apple continues to stockpile talent in augmented reality, an area that CEO Tim Cook has said is “incredibly interesting.” It looks like the company is working on some kind of display or technology that shows computer images superimposed on top of the real world.

