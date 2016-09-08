10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Apple is back with a new iPhone. on Wednesday unveiled the latest entry in its flagship smartphone series, the iPhone 7.

Carney got a grilling. Bank of England governor Mark Carney was accused Carney of holding a “gun to the head” of chancellor Philip Hammond during a hearing in front of Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday.

A tech unicorn revealed it spent a lot on advertising. Online international money transfer service TransferWise has revealed its marketing budget for the first time, showing it spent £12.3 million on advertising in the year to March 31, 2016.

Amazon is gunning for the food delivery market. The company launched its restaurant food delivery service in London as it looks to go head-to-head with Uber and Deliveroo.

Venezuela made a mistake appointing a Spanish economist. A leftist Spanish academic hailed as the “Jesus Christ of economics” by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said this week’s announcement of his appointment to help the government manage shortages was a mistake.

That Brexit plan is looking further away. Britain must take time to consider what its post-Brexit relationship with the European Union will look like and will not reveal its hand ahead of time, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

China is telling its industrial plants to stop operating. China’s top steel making city of Tangshan has told industrial plants to cut production for two weeks from Saturday, its third such suspension since July, as Beijing battles overcapacity and pollution.

Lawyers are going after VW’s suppliers. Auto supplier Robert Bosch concealed the use of Volkswagen’s secret “defeat device” software that it helped design and demanded in 2008 that the German automaker provide legal protection in its use, lawyers alleged in a court filing.

The Danish government is going after tax cheats. It said it would pay an anonymous source for leaked data from the Panama Papers on hundreds of Danish taxpayers.

Goldman Sachs announced a big shake-up. Tom Cornacchia, the global cohead of fixed income, currency and commodity — FICC — sales at Goldman Sachs, is leaving.

