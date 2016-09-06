10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

China’s anti-corruption drive is getting results. China has bought back to the country one-third of those on its top 100 list of most wanted corruption suspects who have fled overseas, the ruling Communist Party’s top graft buster said on Tuesday.

A French politician might be investigated. Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who is making a fresh bid for election next year, could face trial over alleged illegal funding of his failed 2012 campaign.

British Airways hit trouble in the US. The company said it was experiencing a computer glitch with its check-in system that was reportedly causing delays at several airports in the United States.

Fire hit the east coast of Spain. More than 1,000 people have been evacuated after a wildfire fuelled by intense heat roared through brush surrounding a popular tourist resort on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Russia is rattling its sabre. The country on Monday launched large-scale military drills on Ukraine’s eastern border and around the Crimean peninsula, in the latest exercises set to rattle Kiev and the West.

Selfies are a part of the security process at HSBC. The bank is now allowing business customers to verify their identities when they open an account by taking a selfie — much like how you would open an account with popular home-sharing company Airbnb.

Saudi Arabia and Russia will work together on oil. At a press conference during the G20 summit in China, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters that the two countries held discussions about the state of the oil markets which brought them “closer together.”

Barclays nabbed another JP Morgan banker. Barclays is set to name JPMorgan banker Tim Throsby as the head of its Corporate and International division ending a six-month search for the number two job under Chief Executive Jes Staley.

UK services beat expectations. IHS Markit’s latest PMI for the UK’s services sector — which accounts for more than 75% of GDP — came in at a reading of 52.9 against a July reading of just 47.4, its lowest since the financial crisis.

The Philippines boosted defence. The country is proposing a 14% increase in defence spending next year to buy new ships and aircraft to boost its fight against Islamist militants and enhance maritime security in the disputed South China Sea.

