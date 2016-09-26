10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Wells Fargo is in trouble again. Two former Wells Fargo & Co employees have filed a class action in California seeking $2.6 billion or more for workers who tried to meet aggressive sales quotas without engaging in fraud and were later demoted, forced to resign or fired.

A fuel tanker caught fire. A fuel tanker ship burned out of control Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico and started to leak, setting the water on fire, authorities said. The vessel was carrying 80,000 barrels of diesel and 70,000 barrels of gasoline.

The Presidential race is neck and neck. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in a virtual dead heat in their bitter race for the White House on the eve of their first head-to-head presidential debate, a new poll showed Sunday. In a two-way match-up, Clinton and Trump each got 46% among registered voters.

Spanish incumbents won regional elections. The center-right People’s Party (PP) of Spain’s acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won a regional election in the northwestern region of Galicia on Sunday, maintaining its absolute majority, an exit poll showed.

Russia doesn’t need an oil deal. Reaching an agreement to stabilise global oil prices, including a possible deal to freeze output, is “non-critical” for Russia, Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

The founder of Italy’s 5-Star Movement is back. Beppe Grillo, the irreverent comic who co-founded Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, declared he was taking back leadership of the bloc this weekend ahead of a year-end referendum that could sink the government.

Erdogan and the US are at loggerheads. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said US federal attorneys took aim at him in their prosecution of a Turkish gold trader accused of helping to violate sanctions against Iran.

The Prime Minister didn’t do a lot to help the Remain camp. Theresa May repeatedly failed to back her predecessor David Cameron in his fight to keep Britain in the European Union and hampered his attempts to rein in migration, according to extracts from two books about the referendum.

Tencent is giving money to charity. Chinese billionaire Pony Ma Huateng, the founder of internet group Tencent, on Friday said his company would donate 2% of its annual profit to charity as mobile technology and new philanthropy laws in China make donations easier.

Labour wants to be kept up to date on Brexit. Britain’s parliament must be kept fully informed about the government’s strategy for leaving the European Union, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said.

