10 things you need to know before European markets open

Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, intends to serve his full eight-year term. That is despite the critics who want him to announce his resignationbefore the end of the year, according to the Financial Times. The FT did not name its sources, citing only “friends” of Carney and “a person familiar with the governor’s thinking.”

The European Union and Canada signed the CETA free trade agreement on Sunday designed to boost growth and jobs and following weeks of uncertainty due to opposition in the Belgian region of Wallonia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the treaty along with the heads of EU institutions, which should pave the way for it partially to enter force early in 2017 with the removal of most import duties.

Brevan Howard — one of the hedge fund industry’s biggest names — is shrinking at a rapid rate. Brevan Howard Asset Management has received redemption requests for an additional $2 billion from the firm’s flagship fund this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Asian stocks got off to a shaky start on Monday after a renewed FBI probe of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server sparked fresh tumult in markets. The news came just days before the Nov. 8 presidential vote. The Japanese yen, seen as a safe-haven in times of uncertainty, rose slightly against the U.S. dollar.

Oil prices extended declines on Monday. The fall comes after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment to join OPEC in limiting oil output levels to prop up prices – a stance that suggested they wanted OPEC to solve its differences first.

Sony said on Monday it was cutting its annual profit outlook due to impairment losses related to the sale of its battery business to Murata Manufacturing. The consumer electronics giant now expects to post 270 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in operating profit for the year ending in March, down 30 billion yen from its previous forecast made in July.

Shares of Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc could increase by at least 25% on its planned split into three companies, Barron’s reported on Sunday. Hilton plans to split before the end of the year into three companies that should see their earnings and cash flow grow, according to the report.

The CEO of BT thinks the global jobs market is on “the cusp of a radical transformation.” Speaking at the second annual HSBC Innovation Summit in London on Friday, Gavin Patterson said: “It’s a combination of ubiquitous networks, ubiquitous data, ubiquitous processing capabilities, sensors in everything, augmented reality, virtual reality — the future looks very, very different.



Uber has told its drivers that the tribunal ruling requiring them to be paid minimum wage does not apply and that there will be “no change” in how drivers are paid. That is at least until Uber has appealed the decision, according to a leaked email tweeted by the GMB union.

Sterling’s crash in value since Britain voted to leave the European Union is finally starting to worry regular British citizens, according to the GfK consumer confidence index. Market research firm GfK’s consumer confidence reading, based on a survey of 2000 Brits, was -3 for October, down significantly from -1 in September.

