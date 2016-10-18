10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Turkey’s capital banned public gatherings. The Turkish capital Ankara banned all public gatherings and demonstrations until the end of November after receiving information about potential terror attacks, the governor’s office said.

Theresa May is dealing with infighting in over Brexit. British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office sought to downplay cabinet tensions over Brexit after reports her finance minister is antagonising colleagues with his warnings about the economic dangers.

The UK might get a Canada-style Brexit deal. A troubled trade deal between the EU and Canada is the only model for a future pact between the bloc and post-Brexit Britain, Spain’s Foreign Minister said.

A US judge rejected a Turkish gold trader’s bid to dismiss an indictment. He’s accused him of conspiring to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions for the Iranian government or other entities in order to evade US sanctions.

There were protests in Greece. Greeks demanded their government protect wages, pensions and restore collective bargaining on Monday, staging a noisy reminder of popular dissent to leaders poised to start fresh negotiations with lenders.

The EU is set to judge Italy’s budget. The European Commission reserved judgment on Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s weekend speech setting out only a minimal reduction in his country’s budget deficit next year, saying it would wait for formal fiscal documents.

Bank of America smashed expectations. The second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported its first profit increase in three quarters on Monday, foiling expectations for another drop, as bond trading surged and expenses fell.

Steven Woolfe quit UKIP. The frontrunner to become the new leader of Britain’s anti-EU UK Independence Party said he was withdrawing from the race and resigning from the party, less than two weeks after an altercation with a colleague left him in hospital.

Carl Icahn thinks US companies are overvalued. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Monday that many S&P 500 companies are “way overvalued” considering the risk in emerging markets.

A Goldman veteran is stepping down. Goldman Sachs’s Asia Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz has decided to retire at the end of this year, according to an internal memo. Schwartz has worked at Goldman for 27 years and is based in Beijing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.