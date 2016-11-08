10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

The falling pound could be good. Sterling’s near 20% plunge following Britain’s vote in June to leave the European Union has brought the currency to the ideal rate for the UK economy, according to a Reuters poll of economists taken in the past few days.

Saudi Arabia needs cash. The government said it will raise municipal fees for services such as business licensing to increase revenues as its oil income sags because of low global crude prices.

Clinton is still the most likely to win. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton led Republican Donald Trump by 6 percentage points among likely US voters in a Monmouth University poll released on Monday, a day before the U.S. presidential election.

EU law will stay in the UK. Britain’s plans to leave the European Union will include a vote by parliament on legislation to translate EU law into British law, Brexit minister David Davis said.

Renzi has referendum woes. A former leader of Matteo Renzi’s ruling Democratic Party (PD) attacked the Italian prime minister and announced he would be voting against his plan to change the constitution in a crucial referendum next month.

HSBC must sort out its succession plans. Some major shareholders in HSBC want the bank to give greater reassurance on succession-planning for its chairman and chief executive, concerned that a timetable for replacing veterans Douglas Flint and Stuart Gulliver may be slipping.

Germany is thinking creatively to reduce migration. The country pledged a €61 million ($67.44 million) hike in funding for U.N. relief operations in Africa so that fewer of its people undertake perilous journeys to Europe, which has struggled to absorb an influx of migrants since last year.

Russia is selling off its oil assets. The government published a decree ordering to sell a 19.5% stake in the state oil giant Rosneft. The deal should be finalised by Dec 5, the document published on Monday showed.

Samsung apologised. It took out advertisements in major US newspapers to apologise for the Galaxy Note 7 scandal in which fire-prone batteries forced a global recall of the popular smartphones.

The US is getting tough on China. The US Commerce Department on Monday formally opened an investigation into allegations that Chinese steel producers are diverting shipments through Vietnam to avoid American import tariffs, according to a legal filing.

