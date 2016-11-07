10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

HSBC profits are down. Pre-tax profit at HSBC crumbled by about 46% to $10.6 billion for the first nine months of 2016, from $19.7 billion in the same period last year.

Clinton is squeaking ahead. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a four-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday.

OPEC should stick to cuts. Algeria’s Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa said on Sunday he was confident OPEC members would stick to a deal made in Algiers in September to cut output, saying the group’s technical committee was working on applying the deal.

A Trump presidency wouldn’t be good for relations with Germany. More than three quarters of Germans believe U.S.-German ties would come under severe strain if Republican candidate Donald Trump is elected president in U.S. elections on Nov. 8, a poll showed on Sunday, a fear echoed by German politicians.

Hong Kong police fired pepper spray at protesters. Hundreds of activists rallied outside the office of Beijing’s representative in the territory to demonstrate against the central government’s impending legal intervention to curb a fledgling independence movement.

There’s trouble at VW. German carmaker Volkswagen said on Sunday that German prosecutors had widened an investigation into suspected market manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.

Scotland is joining the case against the government. Scotland’s devolved government is expected to join a legal challenge against the British government’s plans to trigger an exit from the European Union, the lead claimant in the court case said.

Germany is testing drone defence. Germany’s Deutsche Telekom plans to launch a drone defence system this year designed to guard airports, stadiums, car test tracks and critical infrastructure, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported.

China is investing in Eastern Europe. The country set up a 10 billion euro ($11.15 billion) investment fund to finance projects in Central and Eastern Europe, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said.

Turkey called an emergency EU meeting. Turkey’s EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik called all the bloc’s envoys in Ankara for an unusual meeting, the ministry said, following searing European criticism of the arrest of pro-Kurdish MPs.

