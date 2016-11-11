10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

There were more protests. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in several US cities for a second night of nationwide protests over the stunning election of Donald Trump to the presidency.

Germany wants to get closer to Turkey. German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced he would visit Turkey next week and said it was important not to “slam the door” on Ankara despite Berlin’s unhappiness over its post-coup crackdown.

Inflation is coming. And though many questions are still unanswered, they are nearly unanimous on one thing: Trump’s policies will most likely bring about a significant uptick in inflation.

Markets continued to surge. The Dow Jones industrial average broke through its previous intraday all-time high of 18,668 as soon as the market opened for trading.

Britain and China have agreed to press on with closer links. London and Shanghai’s stock exchanges are working together, British finance minister Philip Hammond said after meeting Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.

South Korea is in crisis. President Park Geun-hye’s approval rating remained at an all-time low for a second week amid a deepening political crisis, according to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.

BayernLB is gunning for Asia. The bank entered into a partnership with Standard Chartered to get a foothold in Asia as the German bank seeks to capitalise on struggles at larger rivals.

Russia is close with Trump’s people. The Russian government was in touch with members of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign staff during the US election campaign, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency.

LinkedIn is still banned in Russia. A Russian court on Thursday upheld a decision to block the website of social networking company LinkedIn.

Venezuela might be close to a breakthrough. Political rivals are to sit down at the negotiating table Friday to resume fraught talks on the country’s volatile crisis. Socialist President Nicolas Maduro and his opponents declared a “truce” 10 days ago to ease tension in a country struck by food shortages.

NOW WATCH: The real estate tricks billionaires use to sell their penthouses faster and for more money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.