10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Protests erupted. Protests against Donald Trump spread to several major cities across the US on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after after Trump won the presidential election.

Markets rallied strongly. Japanese stocks soared 6% on Thursday morning in a turnaround just as dramatic as the previous day’s plunge, as markets reassessed the economic implications of Republican Donald Trump’s shock US presidential election victory.

Sports Direct is in hot water. A senior British lawmaker has demanded Sports Direct explain an alleged attempt to spy on a group of parliamentarians during a surprise visit this week to a company warehouse.

Free trade deals are still alive. The free trade deal being negotiated between the European Union and the United States is not dead despite Republican Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, a spokesman for the German government said.

Obama meets Trump today. Democratic President Barack Obama called Republican Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory early on Wednesday and invited him to the White House on Thursday to discuss the transition of power, the White House said.

Milan is making a push for international business. Asian and Gulf financial firms seeking an alternative European base to London after Britain’s vote to quit the European Union may need to look no further than Milan.

The EU is looking at steel. The European Commission proposed a new way to assess whether Chinese manufacturers are exporting products such as steel at unfairly low prices in response to Beijing’s demand for change by the end of the year.

There was a scuffle in the Med. The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday NATO submarines had been tracking its battle group in the Mediterranean and that it had chased away a Dutch submarine which had been dangerously manoeuvring nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.

Trump will look for growth. Donald Trump’s economic advisor Peter Navarro sought to reassure the markets, saying the Republican president-elect would help boost economic growth once in the White House, aided by a Republican-controlled Congress.

Capital rules will be eased. Global regulators will make significant changes to ease the impact of new bank capital rules and the European Union should not turn its back on the talks, the bloc’s banking watchdog said.

