10 things you need to know before European markets open

The full Panama Papers files have been published. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published a huge database, dubbed the Panama Papers, that shows how some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people legally hide their cash.

The EU referendum is neck and neck. The most recent Poll of Polls from non-partisan group What UK Thinks, showed that the Brexit campaign has steadily made up ground over the past two weeks.

Chinese regulators are cracking down on Baidu. China’s equivalent of Google must change how it displays search results, regulators said Monday, following an outcry over the death of a student whose family used it to seek a cancer cure.

Greece could secure a deal on its debt. Greece and its EU-IMF creditors will reach a deal to release the next tranche of its €86 billion bailout “in the coming days”, said a senior EU official after talks in Brussels.

The Austrian Chancellor stepped down. Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann quit Monday, bowing to intense pressure two weeks after the opposition anti-immigration far-right dealt his coalition a historic defeat in the first round of presidential elections.

Brazil’s President is hanging on. The impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was thrown into confusion Monday when the speaker of the lower house of Congress annulled an April vote by lawmakers to launch the process.

There could be more mergers in the pharmaceutical sector. US cancer drug maker Medivation Inc has decided to explore a sale following a $9.3 billion acquisition offer from France’s Sanofi SA and interest from other companies, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Panama is shutting its borders. Panama will close key crossings on its border with Colombia to prevent undocumented migrants from Cuba and Africa entering the country, President Juan Carlos Varela said.

Janet Yellen has an important fan. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Monday signalled his support for the cautious and patient approach to rate hikes laid out by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, saying the current stance of monetary policy is “about right.”

Krispy Kreme went German. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be taken private by JAB Holding Co for about $1.35 billion, the second buyout of a US food company by the German investment firm in just over two months.

