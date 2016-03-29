10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Anbang increased its offer for Starwood. Starwood Hotels & Resorts said it was weighing an improved takeover bid from a group led by Chinese insurer Anbang rivaling its agreed deal with Marriott International.

Castro is still no fan of the US. Cuba’s Fidel Castro signalled continued resistance to rapprochement between Washington and Havana, writing in an opinion piece that his country “has no need of gifts” from the United States.

Japan lost track of a $273 million satellite. Dozens of space scientists are desperately scouring the skies after losing track of a quarter-of-a-billion-dollar Japanese satellite that was sent to study black holes.

The Valeant CEO will testify in congress. The chief executive of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which is under scrutiny for dramatically hiking the price of older drugs, has been summoned to testify at a US congressional hearing on April 27.

The Brazilian president faces a revolt. Brazil’s largest party will decide on Tuesday to break away from President Dilma Rousseff’s floundering coalition, party leaders said, sharply raising the odds she will be impeached amid a corruption scandal.

Germany is tightening immigration rules. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said he is planning a new law that will require refugees to learn German and integrate into society, or else lose their permanent right of residence.

Russia escapes taxes. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that the government had no plans to raise taxes before 2018, Russian news agencies reported.

The Apple/FBI dispute is over. The US Justice Department saidit had managed to access encrypted information stored on the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, ending a contentious standoff between the government and Apple.

Japan is fretting about a Russian naval base. Japan has conveyed its concern to Moscow over possible Russian plans to build a naval base on a western Pacific island chain, a top Japanese government spokesman said, the latest in a long-running territorial spat.

Dell is selling assets. Dell sold its Dell Services information technology unit to NTT Data Inc. for just over $3 billion as part of its ongoing reorganization plan.

