10 things you need to know before European markets open

Yahoo is finally getting bought. Verizon Communications will announce an agreement on Monday to buy Yahoo for about $5 billion, ending months of uncertainty about Yahoo’s future after the company announced plans to review strategic alternatives in February.

Trump wants the US out of the WTO. Republican White House nominee Donald Trump suggested Sunday that the US could pull out of the World Trade Organisation if he is elected president.

The UK economy could get a cash infusion. Britain could unleash a government stimulus package this autumn to counter the negative effects of its vote to leave the European Union, Chancellor Philip Hammond said.

The fallout from Turkey’s failed coup keeps growing. The Turkish authorities will disband the elite presidential guard after detaining almost 300 of its members in the wake of the failed coup, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Terrorism hurts growth according to the G20. Increasingly frequent terrorist attacks are becoming a growing threat to the global economy, finance chiefs from the world’s leading economies said Sunday.

The UK could trigger Article 50 soon. Britain’s vote to leave the European Union must be binding, the chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party said, and Article 50, which formally starts the exit process from the bloc, would be triggered before the next election.

Hollande is a bit more popular. French President Francois Hollande’s popularity rating has inched up from a record low this month, despite the heavy criticism he has received over security matters since the Bastille Day attack in Nice, a poll showed.

Russia and Israel are coming to an agreement on terrorism. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed cooperation in fighting terrorism threats in the Middle East, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Audi is getting on the electric bandwagon. Audi aims to have three electric car models by 2020 and for electric vehicles to account for 25% to 30% of its sales by 2025, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a German newspaper.

Goldman Sachs is investing in Brazil. The bank will invest 600 million reais ($184 million) in Brazilian storage company Metrofit over the next six years, betting on a recovery from the harshest recession since the 1930s, a company executive said.

