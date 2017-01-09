10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Italy’s Five Star Movement made a u-turn on Europe. The head of Italy’s populist Five Star movement (M5S) said he wants to abandon a eurosceptic alliance in the European Parliament with Britain’s UKIP party. Beppe Grillo proposed that his anti-euro party instead align itself with a pro-EU group, drawing shock from supporters.

Brexit is getting harder. Prime Minister Theresa May seemingly reiterated her desire for a “hard Brexit” during an interview on Sky News on Sunday. “People often talk… as if somehow we’re leaving the EU but we want to keep bits of membership of the EU. We’re leaving. We’re coming out. We’re not going to be a member of the EU any longer,” May said.

The Queen is back. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday made her first public appearance for over a month after missing traditional Christmas events due to a heavy cold.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn is polling badly. He is now less popular than Theresa May with pretty much every section of British society, new research by YouGov shows.

Turkey’s purge continues. The country dismissed over 6,000 people and ordered the closure of dozens of associations under the state of emergency imposed after the July failed coup, in a purge that shows no sign of slowing.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson is preparing to meet Trump. He arrived in the United States to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and senior Congressional leaders, Britain’s foreign ministry said,

The Tube strike is on. Londoners face transport chaos at the start of the working week after two unions representing workers on the London Underground said they would go ahead with a 24-hour strike.

Spain sees just a slim chance of joint sovereignty over Gibraltar if Britain opposes it. “I think you have to be realistic, if the United Kingdom does not want to negotiate it will be difficult to carry it forward,” Foreign Minister Alfonso Dasits said.

Sweden’s prime minister has warned that the Scandinavian country faces several security threats, including cyberattacks. Stefan Lofven says there are “primary” threats facing the country with a military buildup in the Baltic Sea region, especially “in light of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.”

Volkswagen is recalling thousands of cars. The company’s American unit is recalling nearly 136,000 Audi and Volkswagen autos to fix potential problems with their antilock brake systems.

