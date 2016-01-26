10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Oil’s bull run came to an end. Crude oil fell below $30 per barrel again overnight as it gave back some of its huge rally of the last few days. West Texas Intermediate crude futures in New York were down about 7% to as low as $29.93 per barrel.

People are returning to McDonald’s. The restaurant reported better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales, up 5%, helped by the launch of all-day breakfasts in the United States and recovering demand in China.

The MERS virus is back. Thailand has quarantined 32 people as it seeks to prevent the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) after a second case of the virus was detected, a health ministry official said.

Spain’s two new political parties are at loggerheads. Spain’s centrist Ciudadanos party said it would oppose any government that included the anti-austerity Podemos, complicating any attempt by the Socialists to form a government with leftist allies to break the election deadlock.

Mark Carney will be quizzed by lawmakers on financial stability. The Bank of England governor is appearing at 10 a.m. before the Treasury Select Committee to answer questions on the central bank’s twice-yearly financial stability report.

The world’s biggest oil company is still spending. Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil exporter, is maintaining investments despite cutting costs in other ways to cope with plummeting crude prices, the company’s chairman said.

Greece is in the firing line on EU border control. Greece lashed out at what it called “lies” by its EU partners following calls for Athens to be suspended from the Schengen passport-free zone if it fails to staunch the flow of migrants into Europe.

A Bosnian tycoon-turned-politician has been arrested. Fahrudin Radoncic, leader of the co-ruling Union for Better Future (SBB) party, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice, just weeks before the Balkan country is expected formally to apply for EU membership.

Northern Ireland is in trouble if the UK votes for Brexit. A British exit from the European Union would create serious difficulties for Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny warned on Monday.

Russia’s economy had a bad year. Russia’s gross domestic product fell 3.7% in 2015 as the country’s energy-dependent economy reeled from low oil prices, the state statistics agency said, citing preliminary data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.