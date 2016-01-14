10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

It’s a big day in central banking. At midday, the Bank of England’s nine-person Monetary Policy Committee releases the results of its January meeting. Analysts see no change occuring in the 8-1 consensus to keep rates at record lows for another month.

Terrorists hit Jakarta. At least six people have reportedly been killed after several explosions erupted in central Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian president Joko Widodo said the “situation [is] under control” in a statement given on national TV following the attacks on Thursday.

Bankers get 2017 court date for Euribor fix case. The first bankers charged over alleged manipulation of the Euribor interest rate will face trial in London in September next year. Former Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar, who was ordered to pay a £1 million ($1.4 million) bail, is being represented by Alexander Cameron, brother of British Prime Minister David Cameron.

A scientest wants to alter human embryos. Kathy Niakan set out her argument on Wednesday for being given a British licence to conduct controversial experiments which would alter the DNA of human embryos.

Bosnia is still waiting on its EU application. Bosnia’s application to join the European Union may not come this month as planned, its foreign minister said, but stressed any slippage would be minor and result from efforts to ensure the bid is successful.

Germany is cracking down on its right wing. German prosecutors said they had charged four people with setting up a far-right organisation that planned to carry out attacks on ultra-conservative Islamists and refugees.

The US recovery isn’t firing on all cylinders. The US economy continued to show mixed signals from late November to early January, with improvements in the labour market and consumer spending offset by the drag of a strong dollar and low energy prices, the Federal Reserve said.

The next Ice Age is being held up. Global warming is likely to disrupt a natural cycle of ice ages and contribute to delaying the onset of the next big freeze until about 100,000 years from now, scientists said on Wednesday.

Poland is under the spotlight. The European Union began an unprecedented inquiry into whether Poland’s new conservative, Eurosceptic government has breached the EU’s democratic standards by taking more control of the judiciary and public media.

Portuguese workers are pressuring the government. Portugal’s new Socialist government is on a collision course with trade unions over how quickly to restore civil servants’ traditional 35-hour working week, down from the current 40 hours.

