10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

The EU is 10 days away from a border meltdown. European Union has 10 more days to see significantly lower inflows of migrants and refugees from Turkey “or else there is risk the whole system will completely break down”, EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said.

Japan still can’t get no inflation. Falling fuel costs kept Japan’s core consumer prices unchanged in January from a year earlier, well below the central bank’s 2% target, highlighting the daunting task policymakers face in attempting to lift Japan out of stagnation.

The Calais jungle is being broken up. A French judge upheld a government plan to partially demolish a shanty town for migrants trying to reach Britain on the outskirts of the northern port of Calais, an official spokesman said.

Zika fears are hitting travel. A number of airlines have expressed concern that the rapidly spreading Zika virus may be affecting travel, according to the International Air Transport Association’s Director General and CEO Tony Tyler.

VW gets the lawyers in. Volkswagen’s top committee has hired a German law firm to advise it on the liabilities the carmaker could face as a result of its cheating of diesel emissions tests.

The US and China are squaring up. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored his concerns about the long range of a powerful US radar that could be deployed in South Korea and said Washington should explain its plans.

The oil slump is taking its toll on Halliburton. Oilfield services provider Halliburton, pressured by a prolonged slump in crude oil prices, will further slash its workforce by about 8%, or by 5,000 jobs.

There’s a battle at the top of Viacom. Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman’s lawyers failed to persuade a New York judge to quash his deposition in a high-profile lawsuit over media mogul Sumner Redstone’s mental competency.

Columbia’s finance minister is being investigated. Colombia’s attorney general’s office saidit has opened a preliminary investigation into Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas for supposed irregularities in the recent $2 billion privatization of power generator Isagen.

Profits are soaring at Baidu. The company, sometimes referred to as China’s Google, reported a 33% increase in quarterly revenue as more advertising money flowed into its core search engine business.

