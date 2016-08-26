10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Bolivia’s miner strike has escalated. Bolivian Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes has been killed after being kidnapped by striking mineworkers, the government said late on Thursday.

The US economy is still improving. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labour market was continuing to gain momentum.

Asylum seeker claims grew. More than 36,000 asylum seeker claims were made in Britain in the first half of 2016, according to government figures published on Thursday, the highest number in over a decade.

Regulators need to clarify their stance on blockchain technology. A lack of clarity over regulation is holding back the development of blockchain technology for cutting the cost of share trading, the world’s trade body for exchanges said on Thursday.

You can order an Uber in advance. Ride service Uber, which enables users to instantly hail a taxi ride using their smartphone, will allow customers to book trips days or weeks in advance in London, the first European city to get the option.

Tiffany is struggling. Tiffany & Co’s second-quarter comparable sales declined more than analysts expected due to lower tourist traffic and a strong dollar that eroded revenue from markets outside the United States.

The EU defended its tax probes. The European Commission rebuffed an attack by the US Treasury on its investigations into alleged sweetheart tax deals between companies such as Apple and McDonald’s and European governments, saying there was no anti-U.S. bias.

There’ll be father-daughter tussle in the French elections. French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen said his newly-formed party would field candidates in next year’s parliamentary elections, in a direct challenge to his daughter who excluded him from the National Front (FN) party he founded.

Germany’s business confidence is in decline. Germany is waking up to the threat of Brexit and could see weaker growth in 2017, analysts said, after a key business confidence survey showed a sharp decline.

A Chinese oil producer made a huge loss. China’s main offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC saw its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange fall on Thursday, after it reported a $1.16 billion net loss for the first half of 2016.

