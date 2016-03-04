10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in the markets on Friday.

China is ‘having a heart transplant’ according to renowned investor Ray Dalio. “China is having a heart transplant,” Dalio told Bloomberg TV yesterday. “You’re probably going to be fine in the long run, but it’s going to weaken you, and it’s got to be well executed … You will get through it, and you will be better than before. I think that’s what the situation is.”

It’s February jobs report day in the USA. At 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, the Bureau of Labour Statistics will publish its employment report for February. The figures are widely watched as they provide a solid picture of how the real economy in the US is performing. You can read Akin Oyedele’s preview of jobs day here.

The world economy just saw a ‘broad-based slowdown of growth’. Growth across the global services sector slowed to a crawl last month, casting renewed doubt on the prospects for a global economic recovery in 2016. The Markit-JP Morgan global services business activity index fell to 50.7, suggesting growth in the sector all but stalled over the month. The index now sits at the lowest level seen in 40 months, underlining that point.

Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond wants to buy the bank’s African arm. The Financial Times reports that Diamond — who left Barclays in 2012 following the LIBOR rigging scandal — is approaching investors to back a takeover bid for a substantial portion of the bank’s African assets. Diamond helped build up Barclays’ African operation, but the bank is now looking to sell.

Asian shares had another solid day on Friday, although markets were largely subdued. Most of the continent’s major indexes ended trading in the green, but saw only minor gains. Japan’s Nikkei close up by 0.32%, while in China the CSI 300 popped by just over 1%. In Australia, the ASX gained a measly 0.18%. There was one big gainer on the day however, with China’s A50 index jumping just under 3%.

One of the biggest banks in Australia and New Zealand is being taken to court. Australia’s financial regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has taken the ANZ bank to court for alleged market manipulation of the bank bill swap reference (BBSW) rate. In filings to the Federal Court in Melbourne, ASIC alleges that ANZ traded in “a manner intended to create an artificial price for bank bills” on 44 days between March 9 and May 25, 2012.

China’s defence budget this year is likely to rise at its slowest pace since 2010, in line with the decelerating economy, by a much lower figure than had been expected, although it probably does not represent the true spending number.

BHP Billiton’s credit rating has been cut by Moody’s as the industry battles weak commodity prices and softer demand, just a month after Standard & Poor’s also downgraded the global mining giant.

Money is pouring into junk bonds at the fastest rate in history. According to the Financial Times, which cites data from fund research firm Lipper, high-yield bond funds in the USA attracted $5bn in net inflows this week, the highest level since data tracking began in 1992. That move illustrates a return to risky assets from the investment community, and suggests that fears over the global economy may be subsiding.

Picture messaging app Snapchat has just raised $175 million (£123.6 million) in a new funding round. Snapchat was given the cash by Fidelity Investments, giving the company the same $16 billion valuation it had a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

And finally… a leaked document from the New York Fed shows that Barclays was ‘weak’ at preventing rogue traders.

