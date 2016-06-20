10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in markets on Monday.

Britain’s referendum on European Union membership is in the final stretch before Thursday’s vote. The Leave and Remain sides have battled each other to a stalemate with each on exactly 50% support.

Brexit fears are stunting Britain’s M&A market. Britain’s share of global merger and acquisition activity has fallen to a record low, amid the uncertainty over the UK’s membership of the EU, according to a Financial Times report which cites data from Thomson Reuters.

Investors are piling money into the yen ahead of Britain’s EU referendum. According to ANZ, citing data released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) late last week, net long positioning in the yen surged by US$2.2 billion to US$5.3 billion, the highest level seen since early May.

Asian stocks are jumping on Monday. Asian stocks gained early on Monday as rising expectations of Britain voting to remain in the European Union lifted risk sentiment. At around 6:50 a.m. BST (1:50 a.m. ET) Japan’s Nikkei is 2.4% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is 1.1% up.

The pound is charging. Rising expectations of Britain voting to stay in the European Union, helped by three opinion polls showing the ‘Remain’ camp recovering some momentum, have pushed sterling higher. At around 6:50 a.m. BST (1:50 a.m. ET) it is 1.48% higher against the dollar to $1.4569.

Japanese exports fell in May. Japanese trade data for May has missed expectations, led by a steep contraction in the value of exports to China. According to the Japanese government, the value of exports fell by 11.3% in the 12 months to May, slightly undershooting forecasts for a smaller contraction of 10.4%.

US antitrust regulators are concerned about health insurer Anthem’s proposed acquisition of Cigna, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Rome elected populist Virginia Raggi as its first female mayor, a win for Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

The man who accurately predicted four market crashes says these are the days in 2016 to worry about. Sandy Jadeja is a technical analyst and chief market strategist at Core Spreads, and says that between August 26 and August 30, September 26, and October 20 are the days we should be worried.

Indian’s central bank chief abruptly left his position. Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will return to academia when his current term ends on September 4, he said in a message to central bank staff on Saturday.

